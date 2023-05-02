Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

