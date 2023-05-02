Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 861 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.