Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.