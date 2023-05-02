Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 36,563 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

