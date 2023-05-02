Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

