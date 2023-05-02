Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,938,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

