Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

