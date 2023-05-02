Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,592 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JNK stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

