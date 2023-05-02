Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 13,519 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

