Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.24

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 22384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 195,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 54,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

