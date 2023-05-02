Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Barclays upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

