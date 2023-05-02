B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 62,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

