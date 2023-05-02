BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.63. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 401.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

