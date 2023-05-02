Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 22,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,178. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.