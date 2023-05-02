Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 22,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,178. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

