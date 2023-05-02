bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,187.0 days.
bioMérieux Price Performance
BMXMF stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14.
bioMérieux Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.