bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,187.0 days.

BMXMF stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

