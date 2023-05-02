biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get biote alerts:

biote Stock Up 1.1 %

biote stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. biote has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $64,332.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,657,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in biote stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of biote at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

biote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.