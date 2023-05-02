Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKI opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

