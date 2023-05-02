Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight



Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.



