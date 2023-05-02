Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stake Boosted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 289,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

