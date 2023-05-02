BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackBerry Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 8,808,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

