BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

