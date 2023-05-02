BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
Read More
