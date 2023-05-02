Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,076,759.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,399,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $96,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,076,759.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 104,102 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

