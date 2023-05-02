Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.02 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.