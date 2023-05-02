Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

