Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.