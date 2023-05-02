Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $5.30 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.