Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

