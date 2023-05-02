Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of IAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

