Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

