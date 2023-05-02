Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

About ASML

Shares of ASML stock opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.99.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

