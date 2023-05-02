Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.