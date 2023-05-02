Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

