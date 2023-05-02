Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $85.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.03.

Block Stock Down 0.9 %

SQ opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,147,535. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

