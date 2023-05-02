Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Apron Stock Performance
Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 507,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -2.93. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
