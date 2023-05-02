BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of LEO remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,832. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
