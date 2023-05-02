BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,832. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

