Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.43.
Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.