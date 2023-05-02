Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

