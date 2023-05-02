Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $349.00 at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $316.44 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.54.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.