Boston Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of UGI opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

