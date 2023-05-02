Boston Family Office LLC Has $263,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,120,000 after purchasing an additional 144,351 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of SWK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

