Boston Family Office LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

