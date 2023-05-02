Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Splunk by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.