Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $167.82 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $168.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $637.09 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Boyd Group Services

Several analysts recently commented on BYDGF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.