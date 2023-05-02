Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

