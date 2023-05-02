Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $955,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,038 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $950.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

