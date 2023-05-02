Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 12,760 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

