Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 20,027 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

