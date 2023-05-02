Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,082 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

