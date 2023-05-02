Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $115.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

