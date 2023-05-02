Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.90 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.6 %

Brinker International stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 423,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Brinker International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,259,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

